Andhra to get tax share of Rs 1,923.98 crore in January

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will receive an advance installment of tax devolution — Rs 1,923.98 crore in the month of January. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has authorised the release of an advance installment of tax devolution to State Governments.

The state as its share for the month of January has to get Rs 1,923.98 crore and now with advance installment, it stands to receive Rs 3,847.96 crore this month. The Centre had released the first advance installment on November 22.