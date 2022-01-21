STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atchannaidu slams govt over arrests, BJP extends support to employees  

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TDP leader deplored that the government’s illogical policies have forced teachers to come on to the roads instead of taking care of students in the classrooms. 

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu has slammed the YSRC government for the arrest of employees when they were peacefully holding protest demonstrations against the “unjust” pay revision.Atchannaidu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by making lots of promises to the employees but after winning the election, he started playing with their lives and careers. How can the employees be arrested when they were agitating for their rights? he asked. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TDP leader deplored that the government’s illogical policies have forced teachers to come on to the roads instead of taking care of students in the classrooms. He said that the Jagan regime would be the only government in the entire country that had issued GOs reducing salaries.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Somu Veerraju sought to know how the Government can reduce House Rent Allowance (HRA) to the employees when the rents are being increased for the past two years. He described the YSRC government as “employees’ enemy” and asserted that the BJP will extend support to the agitating government staff. 

Gazetted Officers’ Association moves HC challenging GO on HRA 

The Andhra Pradesh Gazetted Officers Association president KV Krishnaiah filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday challenging the orders issued by the government on January 17 regarding the revised pay scale for employees. Krishnaiah sought interim stay on the implementation of the Government Order. In the petition, he explained that HRA was increased to 30 per cent considering it as an exceptional case, as the employees were forced to come to Amaravati region after the capital was shifted from Hyerabad. 

