Employees’ unions join hands on Pay Revision Commission issue

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of four employees’ associations came on a single platform on Thursday and resolved to come up with a joint action plan over the future course of action with regard to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) after holding a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday. AP JAC, AP JAC Amaravati, Secretariat Employees’ Association and Government Employees’ Association expressed resentment over the attitude of the government with regard to the issuing orders on PRC.

Stating that they have discussed all angles to pressurise the government on achieving the demands of government employees, the leaders including Bandi Srinivas, Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, K Venkatarami Reddy and Suryanarayana said they all came to a consensus to announce the demands to put forth before the government after the meeting on Friday.

When asked about the decision of the AP NGOs to serve strike notice on Friday, Bandi Srinivas said that they were yet to take a final call “Most likely, we will take a call in the Friday’s meeting,” he said. Meanwhile, resenting the government’s decision on new PRC, scrapping the old HRA and discontinuing CCA, additional pension slabs, teachers and government employees staged protests at the district collectorates across the State. They took out massive rallies carrying placards with anti-government slogans, before staging a sit-in at the collectorates.