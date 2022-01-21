STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-NTPC staffer held for trying to cheat Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy

Alipiri police swung into action and arrested both the accused at Tirupati on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The urban police arrested two persons for attempting to cheat Tirupati MP Dr Gurumoorthy recently. Urban superintendent of police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said one Dr Abhishek, posing as a staffer at the Chief Minister’s Office, called the MP and told him that the Central government has sanctioned `5 crore grants through Khadi and Village Industries Commission. 

He further asked the MP to choose 20 beneficiaries and send their names along with a payment of `1.25 lakh for each beneficiary as challan charges to a bank account so that the grant could be released. Suspecting that something was wrong, the MP confirmed with the CMO if there was a staffer named Dr Abhishek. On learning that there was no such employee, the MP complained to the Tirupati Urban SP.  

Alipiri police swung into action and arrested both the accused at Tirupati on Wednesday evening. One of the two accused was identified as Thota Balaji Naidu,  a former NTPC employee who was sacked. He hails from Tenali and is an accused in 50 cases. The other accused,  Mekala Abhishek (22), hails of Srikakulam district.  SP Venkata Appala Naidu commended SI S Jayachandra and CI B Devendra Kumar for nabbing the duo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp