Ex-NTPC staffer held for trying to cheat Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The urban police arrested two persons for attempting to cheat Tirupati MP Dr Gurumoorthy recently. Urban superintendent of police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu said one Dr Abhishek, posing as a staffer at the Chief Minister’s Office, called the MP and told him that the Central government has sanctioned `5 crore grants through Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

He further asked the MP to choose 20 beneficiaries and send their names along with a payment of `1.25 lakh for each beneficiary as challan charges to a bank account so that the grant could be released. Suspecting that something was wrong, the MP confirmed with the CMO if there was a staffer named Dr Abhishek. On learning that there was no such employee, the MP complained to the Tirupati Urban SP.

Alipiri police swung into action and arrested both the accused at Tirupati on Wednesday evening. One of the two accused was identified as Thota Balaji Naidu, a former NTPC employee who was sacked. He hails from Tenali and is an accused in 50 cases. The other accused, Mekala Abhishek (22), hails of Srikakulam district. SP Venkata Appala Naidu commended SI S Jayachandra and CI B Devendra Kumar for nabbing the duo.