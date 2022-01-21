Organic expo to be held in Vijayawada from Feb 25-27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) Limited managing director Babu Ahmed announced that the State government will soon introduce an organic policy for milk, horticulture and agriculture.

He unveiled pamphlets for the three-day Dairy Animals Technology Equipment Expo (DATEE-2022) organised by Bhoomi Organics in Vijayawada on February 25, 26 and 27. The leaflets of the 4th Organic Festival were released by IFS Officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhary. Speaking on the occasion, Babu Ahmed said Andhra Pradesh is the fourth largest producer of milk in the country and added that 19 types of observations were being made to determine the price of milk.

“There is a need to create awareness among the farmers for healthy milk production. This would increase the income of the farmers and keep the people healthy with the best quality food. Adulterated milk is also being sold and used by people without their knowledge. In some states, A1 quality milk can fetch up to `200 per litre,” the MD said.

Babu Ahmed also opined that such programmes and exhibitions will help create awareness among farmers as well as the people, which will help the State have a better rank in the country. IFS officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhary observed that the demand for organic products has increased significantly as several people are focussing on health.

Hoping for a higher demand for organic produce food in the future, he said, “The increase in use of chemicals has led to increased pollution and changes in the environment. Using organic products would increase the lifespan of mankind.”

Bhoomi Organics founder M Raghu Ram said the three-day expo will display and sell organic products. Apart from organic milk, milk packaging machines and milk processing units will also be put on display. A separate exhibition for domestic cows would be set up along with an exhibition and sale of flowers, fruits and vegetables, he added.