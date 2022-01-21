STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Organic expo to be held in Vijayawada from Feb 25-27

APDDCF MD says govt will soon introduce an organic policy for milk, horticulture, agri

Published: 21st January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle, cow slaughter, pti file image, dairy

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) Limited managing director Babu Ahmed announced that the State government will soon introduce an organic policy for milk, horticulture and agriculture. 

He unveiled pamphlets for the three-day Dairy Animals Technology Equipment Expo (DATEE-2022) organised by Bhoomi Organics in Vijayawada on February 25, 26 and 27. The leaflets of the 4th Organic Festival were released by IFS Officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhary. Speaking on the occasion, Babu Ahmed said Andhra Pradesh is the fourth largest producer of milk in the country and added that 19 types of observations were being made to determine the price of milk. 

“There is a need to create awareness among the farmers for healthy milk production. This would increase the income of the farmers and keep the people healthy with the best quality food. Adulterated milk is also being sold and used by people without their knowledge. In some states, A1 quality milk can fetch up to `200 per litre,” the MD said.  

Babu Ahmed also opined that such programmes and exhibitions will help create awareness among farmers as well as the people, which will help the State have a better rank in the country. IFS officer Chiranjeevi Chaudhary observed that the demand for organic products has increased significantly as several people are focussing on health. 

Hoping for a higher demand for organic produce food in the future, he said, “The increase in use of chemicals has led to increased pollution and changes in the environment. Using organic products would increase the lifespan of mankind.”

Bhoomi Organics founder M Raghu Ram said the three-day expo will display and sell organic products. Apart from organic milk, milk packaging machines and milk processing units will also be put on display. A separate exhibition for domestic cows would be set up along with an exhibition and sale of flowers, fruits and vegetables, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Organic expo
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp