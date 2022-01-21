Rs 3,136 crore loans given to 16.96 lakh beneficiaries: APSMFC chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation (APSMFC) chairman Sk Asif said loans to the tune of Rs 3,136 crore were given to 16.96 lakh beneficiaries under various schemes through the corporation. Asif on Thursday administered oath to the newly-elected corporation directors Mughal Mohammad Gouse Baig (Ashok Nagar, Anantapur district), VM Mahin (Puttur, Chittoor), Sheikh Nilofar (Kanchipally, Prakasam), Mohammad Nasir (Vizianagaram) and Meharunnisa Begum (Tanuku, West Godavari) at a programme held in the city .

Asif noted that the government’s welfare schemes did not stop even during the pandemic. “No other government has provided support to the minorities at such a large scale in the past. Also, the government gave Muslims the highest priority as many MLAs, MLCs, ministers and deputy chief ministers are from the community.”

The women directors thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them the highest priority and 50 per cent reservation to women in the nominated posts. Urdu Academy director Abida Begum, Minority Welfare Department Additional Secretary Rose Latabai, V-C and MD Aleem Basha, Muslim minority leaders and others were present.