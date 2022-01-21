Tirupati: Suspecting infidelity, woman beheads husband

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Suspecting her husband of infidelity, a 50-year-old woman allegedly beheaded him and surrendered before the police at Renigunta here, police said on Thursday. The incident shocked the locality as the woman, Vasundhara, carried her 53-year-old husband’s severed head to the police station.

CI Anju Yadav said, Vasundhara and her husband Ravichandar Suri used to quarrel over his alleged affair, and regarding the future of their son with special needs. The couple picked up a fight on Thursday, and the woman, in a fit of rage, beheaded him around 9 am. She surrendered 30 minutes after the incident.