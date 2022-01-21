STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Suspecting infidelity, woman beheads husband

The incident shocked the locality as the woman, Vasundhara, carried her 53-year-old husband’s severed head to the police station. 

Published: 21st January 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Representational Image

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Suspecting her husband of infidelity, a 50-year-old woman allegedly beheaded him and surrendered before the police at Renigunta here, police said on Thursday. The incident shocked the locality as the woman, Vasundhara, carried her 53-year-old husband’s severed head to the police station. 

CI Anju Yadav said, Vasundhara and her husband Ravichandar Suri used to quarrel over his alleged affair, and regarding the future of their son with special needs. The couple picked up a fight on Thursday, and the woman, in a fit of rage, beheaded him around 9 am. She surrendered 30 minutes after the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp