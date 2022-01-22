STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 lakh may attend Kotappakonda Thirunala for Shivaratri

The official reviewed arrangements for the festival at the temple on Friday.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri

File photo of the decked up Kotappakonda hill shrine during Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the government has announced Kotappakonda Thirunala as a state festival, preparations for the event during Maha Shivaratri are going on in full swing in Guntur district, said joint collector Dinesh Kumar. 

The official reviewed arrangements for the festival at the temple on Friday. He said a two-day fair is conducted every year at Shri Trikoteswara Swamy temple. 

MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said 10 lakh of devotees are expected to visit the temple from February 28 to March 5. He instructed the officials to take the required action to release the allotted funds of Rs 30 lakh as soon as possible. 

In the wake of Covid-19, he asked officials to stay extra cautious and enforce all CAB protocols on the premises. As many as 11 committees have been formed to oversee arrangements are in place. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotappakonda Thirunala Shivaratri
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp