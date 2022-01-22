10 lakh may attend Kotappakonda Thirunala for Shivaratri

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the government has announced Kotappakonda Thirunala as a state festival, preparations for the event during Maha Shivaratri are going on in full swing in Guntur district, said joint collector Dinesh Kumar.

The official reviewed arrangements for the festival at the temple on Friday. He said a two-day fair is conducted every year at Shri Trikoteswara Swamy temple.

MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said 10 lakh of devotees are expected to visit the temple from February 28 to March 5. He instructed the officials to take the required action to release the allotted funds of Rs 30 lakh as soon as possible.

In the wake of Covid-19, he asked officials to stay extra cautious and enforce all CAB protocols on the premises. As many as 11 committees have been formed to oversee arrangements are in place.