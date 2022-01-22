250 healthcare workers test Covid positive in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As many as 250 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and Padmavati State Covid Hospital (SVIMS) in the last two days in the temple town of Tirupati.

SVR Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr Bharathi said: “Around 120 hospital staff, including sanitation workers, security personnel, paramedics and doctors have tested positive for the virus at the hospital in the last few days.”

She said, “Considering the 4,000 hospital staff, 120 personnel testing positive is a miniscule number and will not have any major impact on the regular services at the hospital.”

At SVIMS hospital, nearly 150 staff have tested positive for the virus, “30 medical college students, 30 regular employees, 50 nursing and staff and another 20 to 30 doctors were infected with the virus,” SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma told TNIE.

Adding further, Vengamma said: “A majority of the staff who have tested positive for the virus have taken the precautionary dose.”

When asked if there is any staff shortage in providing treatment for the patients at the hospital, Vengamma said: “There is no shortage as the Centre has revised the quarantine guidelines from 24 days to 7 days and many doctors are coming back to their duties within seven days.”