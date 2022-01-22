75 students test Covid positve in 10 Kurnool schools

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 75 students and 17 teachers from 10 different schools in the district tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, prompting authorities to close the institutions for two to five days.

While eight students of Tribal Welfare Gurukul Girls Residential School at Bairluty Chenchu Gudem in Atmakur mandal tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, 11 others and a teacher were found infected on Friday. The students have been shifted to a Covid care centre in Kurnool city.

Following the outbreak, a team of healthcare workers under Bairluty medical officer Pavan Kumar visited the school and took up preventive steps according to Covid-19 protocol. The health officials expressed doubt that more students could have been infected and closed the school for five days. The school has a strength of 130 students, and nine teaching staff, including the principal.

District Education Officer V Ranga Reddy, meanwhile, said 173 students and 38 teachers in Kurnool have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past couple of weeks.

The affected schools have been closed for two to five days, and special teams, comprising officials from health, education, Panchayat Raj and police, visited the institutions and tested all students, parents, teachers, and possible contacts as a precautionary measure, the DEO said.

Sanitisation drives were also taken up in a big way in the affected schools to contain the spread of Covid.

The DEO urged schoolchildren to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to protect themselves from the virus.

173 students, 38 teachers contracted virus: DEO

District Education Officer V Ranga Reddy said 173 students and 38 teachers in Kurnool have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past couple of weeks. The affected schools have been closed for two to five days to contain the spread of coronavirus, the DEO added