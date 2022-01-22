AP govt employees to go on strike from Feb 7 over Pay Revision Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government employees on Friday announced they will launch an indefinite strike from February 7 protesting against the new pay revision orders issued by the government on January 17 and demanded that the orders be withdrawn forthwith.

Leaders of AP JAC, AP JAC Amaravati, AP Secretariat Employees Association and AP Government Employees Association met on Friday and decided to serve notice on the chief secretary on Monday.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat, associations’ leaders Bandi Srinivas, Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, K Venkatarami Reddy and Suryanarayana said all employees are disappointed over the PRC and demanding that the government stall the orders issued related to the PRC.

They said they have constituted a steering committee with 12 members to deliberate on the issues related to the 11th Pay Revision Commission. They also resolved not to involve political parties into the agitation.

The leaders demanded that the government pay old wages in February, and declare probation to the employees of Village/Ward Secretariats.

The Committee also announced an intensified agitation programme under which round-table conferences would be conducted in all district headquarters on January 23, followed by rallies and dharnas on the 25th.