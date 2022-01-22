STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt employees to go on strike from Feb 7 over Pay Revision Commission

Leaders of AP JAC, AP JAC Amaravati, AP Secretariat Employees Association and AP Government Employees Association met on Friday and decided to serve notice on the chief secretary on Monday.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers unions stage a protest against PRC in Machilipatnam on Thursday I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government employees on Friday announced they will launch an indefinite strike from February 7 protesting against the new pay revision orders issued by the government on January 17 and demanded that the orders be withdrawn forthwith.

Leaders of AP JAC, AP JAC Amaravati, AP Secretariat Employees Association and AP Government Employees Association met on Friday and decided to serve notice on the chief secretary on Monday.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat, associations’ leaders Bandi Srinivas, Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, K Venkatarami Reddy and Suryanarayana said all employees are disappointed over the PRC and demanding that the government stall the orders issued related to the PRC.

They said they have constituted a steering committee with 12 members to deliberate on the issues related to the 11th Pay Revision Commission. They also resolved not to involve political parties into the agitation. 

The leaders demanded that the government pay old wages in February, and declare probation to the employees of Village/Ward Secretariats.

The Committee also announced an intensified agitation programme under which round-table conferences would be conducted in all district headquarters on January 23, followed by rallies and dharnas on the 25th.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pay Revision Commission Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp