AP Guv Harichandan invited for Statue of Equality inauguration

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been invited for the inauguration of the Statue of Equality during a programme scheduled to be held from February 2 to 14. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been invited for the inauguration of the Statue of Equality during a programme scheduled to be held from February 2 to 14. 

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Thalasila Raghuram, and disciples of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday and extended the invitation to him on behalf of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram.

They informed the Governor that the 216 feet panchaloha statue of the 11th century Vaishnavite Saint Bhagavad Ramanuja was erected in an area spread over 200 acres in Muchintal near Hyderabad and a Sahasrakundatmaka Lakshmi Narayana yagam along with 1,035 homagundams will also be organised on the occasion.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy spoke to Governor Sri Harichandan over phone and invited him to attend the inauguration programme and said that due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation he could not personally meet the Governor and extend the invitation in person. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor was also present on the occasion.

