APSCHE meet discusses job scope in Germany

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in partnership with German Varsity of Advanced Studies and Indo-Euro Synchronization created a platform to address the topic of Higher Education between India and Germany. The German-AP Forum on Higher Education proposed a roundtable action plan for six months (initiated on November 5, 2021) to improve quality, standards and international opportunities for students in the State.

In this regard, the APSCHE conducted the third roundtable discussion of the German-AP Forum on Higher Education on Friday on the topic ‘The Era of Emerging Trends in Engineering Education - Career Opportunities in Germany’. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh participated as chief guest.

The session was designed and focused to bring employment-linked higher education opportunities in Germany to the students in the State and explore the German quality practises to be adopted in engineering education. Besides that, the session also aimed to forge research cooperation, bilateral coordination, and collaboration for joint degree programs between the universities in Andhra Pradesh and Germany.

APSCHE chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy pointed out that curriculum designed to fulfil the need of industry, multi-sectoral cooperation of different branches of engineering, up-skilling students in emerging technologies, skill-based learning integrated to formal learning, were the key takeaway points from the discussion.