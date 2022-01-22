Casino row: Will resign, end life if claims proven, says Kodali Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations that a casino was organised at a kalyana mandapam owned by him in Gudivada, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani on Friday dared the Opposition to prove their allegations.

Offering to resign from his post and threatening to commit suicide if the allegations are proved, he asked TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh to clarify what they would do if they fail to prove their claims.

In a brief interaction with media persons, Kodali Nani went hammer and tongs against those levelling allegations against him. The entire world knows who used nefarious means to take over a party, he observed

“I wasn’t there in Gudivada from January 6 and was being treated for Covid at a hospital in Hyderabad. I returned to the state only today to attend the Cabinet meeting. How can they say that I organised all that they are claiming? Casinos and such things are better known to Naidu and his son,” he said. He found fault with a section of media for running articles without verifying facts.