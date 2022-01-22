STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Casino row: Will resign, end life if claims proven, says Kodali Nani

In a brief interaction with media persons, Kodali Nani went hammer and tongs against those levelling allegations against him. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kodali Nani said the Centre owes Rs 5,056 crore to the state civil supplies department.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations that a casino was organised at a kalyana mandapam owned by him in Gudivada, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani on Friday dared the Opposition to prove their allegations.

Offering to resign from his post and threatening to commit suicide if the allegations are proved, he asked TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh to clarify what they would do if they fail to prove their claims. 

In a brief interaction with media persons, Kodali Nani went hammer and tongs against those levelling allegations against him. The entire world knows who used nefarious means to take over a party, he observed

“I wasn’t there in Gudivada from January 6 and was being treated for Covid at a hospital in Hyderabad. I returned to the state only today to attend the Cabinet meeting. How can they say that I organised all that they are claiming? Casinos and such things are better known to Naidu and his son,” he said. He found fault with a section of media for running articles without verifying facts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodali Nani Casino
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp