Man issues death threat to CM Jagan, held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cybercrime wing of the State Crime Investigation Department on Friday arrested a man for sharing objectionable posts against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Twitter.

Addressing the media at Guntur Regional CID office, Cybercrimes SP G Radhika said the arrested person, Rajupalepu Pavana Phani, hails from Hyderabad and posted an objectionable post on Twitter that he would become a human bomb and kill Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through his Twitter handle ‘Busine$$man @ KannaaBhai’.

“Phani admitted that he is a big fan of actor Pawan Kalyan and supporter of the Jana Sena Party. He regularly used to tweet against YSRC party, TDP and CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in an objectionable manner. Through his tweets, he tried to provocate other followers to kill CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and rebel against the government,” Radhika added. “After tweeting, he deleted those tweets, deactivated his account, switched off his phone, took leave from work and was hiding in his house. The APCID cybercrime wing traced and arrested him,” she said.