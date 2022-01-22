NABARD lends Rs 1,392 crore to set up medical colleges, hospitals in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NABARD has sanctioned a loan of Rs 1,392.23 crore from its Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the establishment of three new teaching hospitals in Kadapa, Vizianagaram and East Godavari, and five multispeciality hospitals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam districts. The projects aim to improve healthcare facilities in the State.

The medical colleges-cum-hospitals will have operation theatres, clinical outpatient departments, dialysis, burn, casualty and specialised clinical-cum-surgical wards, oxygen plants, etc. The multispeciality hospitals will have consultation rooms, Ayush clinics, treatment procedure rooms, dialysis wards, diagnostic labs, OT complex, OPDs, general/pediatrics/orthopedic wards, etc. Sudhir Kumar Jannawar, Chief General Manager of the NABARD regional office, said the bank has been actively partnering with the AP government in improving the health and education infrastructure in the State.

NABARD has so far sanctioned `3,092 crore for school projects being implemented under the State government’s flagship Nadu-Nedu programme. The support will enable creation of additional classrooms, and toilet and drinking water facilities in 25,648 government schools. NABARD has also supported the government in establishment of Anganwadis and integrated agri-aqua labs, he said.

Aid from RIDF