West Godavari hospitals gear up to tackle Covid spurt

He said as many as thousand cases were registered in the last five days.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:08 AM

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the rising number of Covid cases, West Godavari district authorities have readied 5,000 beds in government and private hospitals, said Collector Kartikeya Mishra. He said as many as thousand cases were registered in the last five days. Covid Care Centres (CCCs) are being readied in every Assembly segment with 200 beds in the district.

