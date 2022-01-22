West Godavari hospitals gear up to tackle Covid spurt

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In view of the rising number of Covid cases, West Godavari district authorities have readied 5,000 beds in government and private hospitals, said Collector Kartikeya Mishra. He said as many as thousand cases were registered in the last five days. Covid Care Centres (CCCs) are being readied in every Assembly segment with 200 beds in the district.
