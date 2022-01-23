200 Vijayawada government hospital staff, including 70 docs, test positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 200 staff, including 70 doctors, of Vijayawada Government General Hospital, have tested positive for Covid-19, which created a flutter in the city.

However, hospital authorities said the same has not affected patients’ treatment in any way. “Focus is on emergency surgeries, and electives have been slowed down a little,” incharge superintendent V Sudheer Babu told TNIE.

According to him, the number of staffers, including senior, junior, and PG doctors, getting infected with coronavirus has risen.

“We have already asked for deputations from other hospitals as a precautionary measure. Further, more recruitment (temporary) are being made to deal with Covid cases. The number of Covid patients being treated is in double digits and comparatively less,” he explained.

Dr Sudheeer stressed that people should observe physical distancing and wear masks all the time. “In spite of taking such precautions, the possibility of getting infected with Covid cannot be ruled out. However, following CAB is the best solution for now,” he said.