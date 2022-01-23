STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
7.48 lakh yet to take 2nd Vaccination dose in East Godavari

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Even as the administration of booster jabs are underway, East Godavari, as on Saturday, had 7.48 lakh eligible beneficiaries, including those belonging to the 15-18 age group, left to be given the second dose of Covid vaccines.  

District immunisation officer (DIO) Dr Bharata Lakshmi said almost all beneficiaries have been given the first dose and the second dose was given to 36.52 lakh beneficiaries, out of the total population of around 54 lakh. 

“As around 10 lakh are children below the age of 14 years, second dose vaccination of 7.48 lakh people is pending,” the official explained

Meanwhile, several police officials, teachers, and others have recently been diagnosed with Covid despite being vaccinated. As among them are 12 students, five teachers, and 10 police personnel, the district health office has ordered some schools to stay closed for a day or two.

