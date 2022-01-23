Arun Singh accuses Jagan of playing appeasement politics

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing appeasement politics in the State.

Addressing the Praja Nirasana Sabha held at STBC college grounds here on Saturday in protest against the recent Atmakur clash, the BJP national leader said Jagan would face the fate of UP’s Akhilesh Yadav, who persecuted BJP activists and threw them in jail.

“BJP will form the government in Andhra Pradesh. Even in Assam and Tripura, the same appeasement politics were seen and you know what happened there,” Arun Singh said.

He was referring to the Atmakur police station attack in which BJP in charge Budda Srikanth Reddy’s car was set on fire. While advising the Chief minister to mend his ways before it is too late, he said AP is the only state where employees’ salaries were reduced in the name of pay revision.

“BJP is the world’s largest political party and is in power in 17 States in India. If Jagan didn’t stop his appeasement politics, he would meet the fate of Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh, who was sent to jail. Jagan may also have to see the prospect of going to jail if he continues to appease minorities at the cost of Hindus,” the BJP leader said. He asked Jagan to take stringent action against the Popular Front of India and SDPI. In Karnataka, the Siddararmaya government was soft on these organisations and people threw him out, he said.

Party state president Somu Veerraju said the Jagan government was not taking any action against atrocities by minorities. When temples were vandalised, no action was taken, he alleged.