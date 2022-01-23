STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coins reflect region’s history: Ex-deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad in Vijayawada

Buddha Prasad attended a meeting at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati and released a book on Bahmani Coins written by JVSV Prasad, a Guntur-based Numismatist on Jan 22.

Published: 23rd January 2022

Mandali Buddha Prasad

Former Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad said coins reflect the real history of any region. He attended a meeting at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati and released a book on Bahmani Coins written by JVSV Prasad, a Guntur-based Numismatist on Saturday.

Buddha Prasad said that JVSV Prasad has collected all the coins issued by 18 Bahamani kings who ruled between 1347 to 1527 AD from Gulbarga and Bijapur. Dr E Sivanagireddy, CEO, Pleach India Foundation presided over the function and said that JVSV Prasad has collected almost all the coins of the Bahamanis in different denominations in gold, copper and silver. 

Dr. Movva Srinivasa Reddy, historian reviewed the book and said that the variety of coins of the Bahamanis contributed to the growth of the Deccan economy. Golla Narayanaro and Dr. Gumma Sambasivarao complimented the writer.

