Cyber crimes on the rise, do not share your account details with anyone

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: M Narayana, a resident of Sankarapuram, got a call from a man asking him to invest money and promised double returns. He ended up losing Rs 30,000 within minutes after he shared the bank account details with the cyber fraudster.

With the banking landscape changing with increased online transactions, there has been a substantial rise in the cyber crimes reported as the fraudsters choose multiple ways available online to cheat the public. Kadapa district reported 688 cybercrimes in the past year and the police resolved 600 of them.

According to Kadapa police, cyber criminals gather bank details of people through unauthorised links and fake third-party mobile applications. According to them, another major pattern of stealing money from the victims is swapping ATM cards of people who are less aware of withdrawing money from kiosks.

“The fraudsters in the guise of helping people at ATMs approach them and replace the original ATM cards with duplicate ones and steal cash from their bank accounts from different ATMs,” the police explained.

The police said the cyber criminals are mainly operating from Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Nigeria.The police department has been creating awareness on cyber crimes in various ways to the public and suggested them not to share their bank details to anyone over the mobile.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan said people should be vigilant while doing online transactions. The police have resolved as many as 469 cases among 522 cyber crimes reported over the past one year, he said.