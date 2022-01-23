STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after Gudivada clash, police file cases against TD, YSRC cadre 

27 leaders and workers of Opposition party and 20 of ruling party booked for violence.

Published: 23rd January 2022 09:11 AM

Kodali Nani (Gudivada) (Photo | RV Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the violent clashes that took place at Gudivada town between Opposition TDP and ruling YSRC workers during the visit of TDP’s ‘fact-finding committee’ to K Convention hall owned by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Gudivada police filed two cases against both the parties under section 151 of the CrPC on Saturday.

According to Gudivada police, cases were filed against TDP leaders and YSRC leaders for creating tension at Nehru Chowk in the town during the TDP team’s visit to the convention hall in question, K Convention, where Goa-styled casino was reportedly organised during the Sankranti festival.

In the first case (29/2022) filed at Gudivada one town station, police booked 27 people including senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, Vemulapalli Sriramprasad, Valluru Kumara Swamy, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Garimella Chinna, Nandigama Venkat Sivarao and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao for creating law and order issues in the town during their visit.

Similarly, another case (30/2022) was filed against 20 YSRC activists for damaging the furniture and car of TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. 

ALSO READ: YSRC, TDP cadres’ scuffle sparks tension in Gudivada 

“Police displayed thorough professionalism in controlling violence on Friday. We have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. We have given permission to six persons in the fact-finding committee to visit the place, but they came in huge numbers without any intimation to police,” said Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal. 

He said stringent action would be initiated against those who try to disturb peace in Gudivada, irrespective of their party affiliations.

