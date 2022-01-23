STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC backs government action against 3 mining staffers

The bench observed that an incorrect report means negligence in work and there is nothing wrong in suspending the employees who caused loss with incorrect reports.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the state government’s disciplinary action against three employees of the mining department, who have caused Rs 215.06 crore loss to the state exchequer by giving incorrect reports, was proper, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the single-judge verdict revoking the suspension of the trio.  

Dealing with a petition challenging the single judge verdict revoking suspension of the three employees of the mining department, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy said, every government employee should be dedicated in their work and any negligence on their part tantamount to misbehavior.

The bench observed that an incorrect report means negligence in work and there is nothing wrong in suspending the employees who caused loss with incorrect reports. Further, when there is non-cooperation from the suspended employees then there is nothing wrong with extending the suspension. It further observed that continuing those in the same post, when they are facing serious charges, is not possible. 

In Lingalavalasa village of Srikakulam district, MSP Granites excavated 4.51 hectares leased to it. To assess the mineral excavated by the company, mining department officials P Anand Rao, M Venkatesh and K Sridhar conducted a survey and reported to the government that 1.45 lakh cubic meters were excavated. 

However, in the survey conducted by vigilance and enforcement officials concluded that 4.18 lakh cubic meters were mined. Following the vigilance report, the trio were suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra High Court Mining Disciplinary Action
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp