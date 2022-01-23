HC backs government action against 3 mining staffers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the state government’s disciplinary action against three employees of the mining department, who have caused Rs 215.06 crore loss to the state exchequer by giving incorrect reports, was proper, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the single-judge verdict revoking the suspension of the trio.

Dealing with a petition challenging the single judge verdict revoking suspension of the three employees of the mining department, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy said, every government employee should be dedicated in their work and any negligence on their part tantamount to misbehavior.

The bench observed that an incorrect report means negligence in work and there is nothing wrong in suspending the employees who caused loss with incorrect reports. Further, when there is non-cooperation from the suspended employees then there is nothing wrong with extending the suspension. It further observed that continuing those in the same post, when they are facing serious charges, is not possible.

In Lingalavalasa village of Srikakulam district, MSP Granites excavated 4.51 hectares leased to it. To assess the mineral excavated by the company, mining department officials P Anand Rao, M Venkatesh and K Sridhar conducted a survey and reported to the government that 1.45 lakh cubic meters were excavated.

However, in the survey conducted by vigilance and enforcement officials concluded that 4.18 lakh cubic meters were mined. Following the vigilance report, the trio were suspended.