Jagan participates in PM’s meeting with district collectors

While Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gave a presentation on developmental progress in various fields, Collectors of backward districts described the status of their respective districts.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:49 AM

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Secretaries of Government, Collectors on development in backward districts.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, principal secretary for School Education Budithi Rajasekhar, principal secretary for Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal participated. 

Comments

