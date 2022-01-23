STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mudragada:  Poor unable to pay OTS money

Remembering his tenure in 1978, he said that several houses were sanctioned without any restrictions.

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham . (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham has written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding OTS collection.

He suggested to the State government that the OTS is not good for economically weaker sections as they are unable to pay such an amount due to the Covid-triggered unemployment.

Remembering his tenure in 1978, he said that several houses were sanctioned without any restrictions. Concerned beneficiaries had availed loans from banks to construct their houses, later the loan money was waived off.

Mudragada further said that the construction bills in crores should be given to contractors. Several bills have been pending since the previous government, so why didn’t the government pay those, he asked. 

