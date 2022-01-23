Republic Day parade at IGMC to showcase 16 tableaux

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy said tableaux to be exhibited during the Republic Day celebrations at IGMC stadium will showcase the development and welfare schemes of the State government. Reddy inspected the preparation of the tableaux at the venue here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said 16 tableaux are being prepared for the Republic Day parade, and added that a tableau of the agriculture department will display the services of Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Similarly, the one by the animal husbandry department will explain the benefits of Jagananna Pala Velluva.

Another tableau, of the fisheries department, will explain the Matsyakanya Bharosa, aqua laboratories, and other programs.

There will be two tableaux of the education department highlighting the importance of Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi schemes.

There will be tableaux showcasing Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu, and the medical services being extended to people during the Covid pandemic through the medical and health department, Vijay Kumar Reddy added.

Models on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku (One Time Settlement) and Jagananna housing colonies, Anganwadi, Pension Kanuka, Cheyutha, Aasara, Village/Ward Secretariats, MSMEs, Clean Andhra Pradesh, Jagananna Pacha Thoranam will also be displayed as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

As the number of visitors will be restricted at the venue in adherence to the Covid protocols, the tableaux will also be paraded on the city streets, the I&PR commissioner said.