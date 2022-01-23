SAAP’s maiden tennis league kicks off 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) vice-chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy said, a plan of action has been drafted for the improvement of tennis in the State.

He launched the two-day Republic Day Tennis League at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said to identify and promote the sport, the SAAP is hosting a tennis league for the first time.

Zonal-level competitions were organised in Vijayawada, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati on January 18 and 19. More than 400 players applied for the contest.