STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SVR Ruia offering some non-Covid treatments 

The Government general hospital is performing operations for emergency and semi-emergency non-covid cases besides treating Covid patients.

Published: 23rd January 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: SVR Ruia superintendent Dr T Bharati said the hospital is still offering non-covid services.

 Interacting with media persons at the hospital here on Saturday, she said the government general hospital is performing operations for emergency and semi-emergency non-covid cases besides treating Covid patients.

“Those with mild symptoms of Covid can either opt for home isolation under the guidance of doctors or get admitted to Vishnu Nivasam. Those with health issues such as heart diseases are admitted to the Ruia hospital,” Dr Bharati said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVR Ruia Hospital Covid Isolation Non-Covid Services
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp