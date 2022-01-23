SVR Ruia offering some non-Covid treatments 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: SVR Ruia superintendent Dr T Bharati said the hospital is still offering non-covid services.

Interacting with media persons at the hospital here on Saturday, she said the government general hospital is performing operations for emergency and semi-emergency non-covid cases besides treating Covid patients.

“Those with mild symptoms of Covid can either opt for home isolation under the guidance of doctors or get admitted to Vishnu Nivasam. Those with health issues such as heart diseases are admitted to the Ruia hospital,” Dr Bharati said.