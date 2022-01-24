14 CCCs in Kurnool can accommodate 3,600 patients at once

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A total of 14 Covid Care Centres with an overall bed capacity of 3,600 have been set up at pilgrimage sites, Kurnool city, Nandyal, Adoni, Yemmiganur, Dhone and a few other locations in Kurnool district.Except a few, all of them are housed at either TIDCO housing colonies, TTD kalyana mandapams or sports stadiums. To set up these facilities, focus was given to those areas where the virus’ spread has been more.

There, the patients can avail free medication and food, and keep themselves engaged through sports and a few other activities. If the Covid situation worsens, then the number of beds at the CCCs, established at all the Assembly segments’ headquarters, can be increased to 5,000. Recently, district collector P Koteswara Rao personally visited some of the CCCs and directed the nodal officers concerned to ensure the quality and timely supply of food and medicines.

Speaking with TNIE, Joint Collector (Welfare) MKV Sreenivasulu said though there was not much demand for the CCCs at least one such facility was set up at each of the 14 assembly segments. Nodal officer Pratap Suryanarayana Reddy said food is being provided as per the government-directed menu. Rice, chapathi, roti, dal, vegetable curry, egg, chicken curry, sambar, curd and fruits are served.