Active Covid cases rise by over 10,000 in a day  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let up in the State’s Covid situation as the active caseload went up from 73,143 to 83,610 in the 24 hours till Sunday 9 am.Visakhapatnam continued to have the highest number of 15,695 active cases followed by Chittoor with 11,047 even as West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 1,943 active cases. Out of 46,650 samples tested in the 24 hours, 14,440 returned positive, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 21,80,634. The daily positivity rate continued to hover around 30 per cent.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Visakhapatnam topped the daily chart with 2,258 new cases. It was the only district to register over two thousand cases.Seven districts — Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, and Prakasam — reported new cases between 1,000 and 2,000.

ALSO READ | Active Covid cases shoot past 70K: Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur district reported 1,534 cases more than the previous day’s tally, while Chittoor logged 1,198 new infections, a significant decline since the previous day’s figures. Guntur reported 1,458, Prakasam 1,238, East Godavari 1,012, Nellore 1,103 and Kurnool 1,238 new cases.

Four other districts registered new cases between 500 and 1,000. Krisha witnessed 304 cases, the lowest single-day spike in the 24 hours in any of the AP districts.Meanwhile, the number of recoveries on Sunday were marginally higher than the previous day. A total of 3,969 people were declared cured taking the cumulative figure to 20,82,4823. One death each was reported in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur and Praksam, after which the toll increased to 14,542.

WATCH |