British-era cistern found in Kadapa

Published: 24th January 2022 10:55 AM

An ancient underground reservoir built by the British was discovered in Kadapa on Sunday. Its water storage capacity is estimated to be one lakh liters.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A British-era cistern (underground reservoir) came to light near Bugga Malleswara Swamy temple in Bugga Agraharam of Chintta Komma Dinne mandal in Kadapa district on Sunday.As it is located not far from Kadapa town, soon after the news broke, several people rushed to the area to see the underground reservoir.It was found after Bala Nagi Reddy from Nestham Seva Samstha in Mydukur came to Kadapa town to see the Bugga Vanka project. 

When Bala Nagi Reddy inspected Bugga Malleswara Swamy temple, he found a hole on the ground and curiously got down through it only to discover a beautiful cistern with water. Observing the photographs of the structure, Chittoor-Kadapa district archaeology department assistant director R Shiva Kumar said it might have been constructed by the British in 1890, going by what locals have explained. It is believed that the underground structure, which was constructed in Gothic style with 44 arches using limestone, was used by the British as a reservoir to store water for their needs in Kadapa. Water storage capacity of the structure is estimated to be one lakh liters. 

Another possibility, Shiva Kumar said, is that the structure might have been used as an underground warehouse or a bunker. “After completing World Tourism Day related work, I will visit the place to study the structure to get more details,” the official said.

