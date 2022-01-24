Follow AP, Kerala models on energy conservation, BEE tells States 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which has set an ambitious goal to save 129 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) in all sectors for the next decade from now, has contemplated preparing a comprehensive action plan and mechanism to reach out to public/stakeholders.

It is looking at advising other states in the country to follow Andhra Pradesh and Kerala models for effective implementation of energy efficiency and energy conservation programmes by establishing a standalone/ dedicated agency to fully focus on the noble cause of energy efficiency. BEE’s efforts in the last few years have yielded tangible results with a whopping energy saving of around Rs 40,945 core.

BEE’s goal of 129 million MTOE savings in a decade and India’s target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 can be achieved faster by sensitising the consumers/stakeholders particularly in key sectors of agriculture, industry, municipal and buildings etc for the conservation of energy and adoption of energy efficiency measures.

As part of the action plan, the BEE is seriously contemplating to evolve a unique mechanism to fully involve every stakeholder/consumer in both private and public sector in energy conservation and energy efficiency programs that contribute around 50 per cent to achieve the desired target of zero emissions by 2070 and to mitigate the ill effects of climate change in general to protect the interests of the posterity.

In a webinar with State Designated Agencies(SDAs) of state governments including Andhra Pradesh , the director general of BEE Abhay Bhakre said Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh has emphasised the need of sensitising every citizen to make them as partner in this energy conservation movement. The minister directed BEE to motivate and insist all state governments to go for standalone SDAs/agencies for implementation of energy efficiency and energy conservation programs following the model of AP and Kerala.

Under the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme alone, the country has achieved 8.67 MTOE savings under PAT Cycle-1 and 13.28 MTOE in PAT Cycle 2. The monetary saving from PAT Cycle 1 and 2 is around Rs 40,945 crore for 621 energy intensive industries.BEE has analysed the performance of state governments in implementation of energy efficiency and public participation programs through media.