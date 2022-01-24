GVL Narasimha Rao proposes Ekalavya school for Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has written to Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda urging for the sanctioning of fully Centre-funded Eklavya Modern Residential School and a modern sports complex for his Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency. He emphasised in his letter that 5 per cent of Guntur district’s population constitute tribals.

While thanking the Union Minister for sanctioning 28 Ekalavya schools to Andhra Pradesh, he said none of them have been allotted to Narasaraopet-Palnadu region, which has nearly 2 lakh tribal population. He requested the central minister for sanctioning one Eklavya school and a modern sports complex for sports development of tribal students in Narasaraopet.

In response, Arjun Munda stated that Narasaraopet-Palnadu region could not be sanctioned Ekalavya school at present due to the criteria that the block should have at least 20,000 tribal population and a minimum of 50% of block’s population must be tribals. Responding positively to the proposal for a sports complex, the Minister noted that if the proposal for the sports complex is forwarded through the state government and Department of Sports, its construction in Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency can be taken up.