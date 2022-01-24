STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVL Narasimha Rao proposes Ekalavya school for Narasaraopet

He requested the central minister for sanctioning one Eklavya school and a modern sports complex for sports development of tribal students in Narasaraopet.

Published: 24th January 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao has written to Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda urging for the sanctioning of fully Centre-funded Eklavya Modern Residential School and a modern sports complex for his Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency. He emphasised in his letter that 5 per cent of Guntur district’s population constitute tribals.

While thanking the Union Minister for sanctioning 28 Ekalavya schools to Andhra Pradesh, he said none of them have been allotted to Narasaraopet-Palnadu region, which has nearly 2 lakh tribal population. He requested the central minister for sanctioning one Eklavya school and a modern sports complex for sports development of tribal students in Narasaraopet.

In response, Arjun Munda stated that Narasaraopet-Palnadu region could not be sanctioned Ekalavya school at present due to the criteria that the block should have at least 20,000 tribal population and a minimum of 50% of block’s population must be tribals. Responding positively to the proposal for a sports complex, the Minister noted that if the proposal for the sports complex is forwarded through the state government and Department of Sports, its construction in Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency can be taken up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao Eklavya Modern Residential School Narasaraopet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp