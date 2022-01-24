Handloom had crucial role in freedom movement, says V Venkata Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brigadier (Retd) V Venkata Reddy, director, Sainik Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, said that the role of handloom in the freedom movement was important and that every single leader wore handloom garments to express their national sentiments.

Reddy said leaders of today’s generation should be an inspiration to the youth by wearing handloom garments. In the backdrop of the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Republic Day celebrations were held at the Vijayawada APCO Mega Showroom. Rich tributes were paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his services were recalled.

On the occasion, freedom fighters were honoured and APCO introduced a special subsidy scheme for the armed forces personnel. A wall magazine designed to promote handicrafts among youth was also launched.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh government was doing a lot for the weavers and was organising these events in view of the inextricable link between the Republic Day celebrations and handloom. Handlooms department director Chadalwada Naga Rani also spoke.