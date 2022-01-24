STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Handloom had crucial role in freedom movement, says V Venkata Reddy

On the occasion, freedom fighters were honoured and APCO introduced a special subsidy scheme for the armed forces personnel.

Published: 24th January 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brigadier (Retd)  V Venkata Reddy, director, Sainik Welfare, Andhra Pradesh, said that the role  of handloom in the freedom movement was important and that every single leader wore handloom garments to express their national sentiments. 

Reddy said leaders of today’s generation should be an inspiration to the youth by wearing handloom garments. In the backdrop of the Azadika Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Republic Day celebrations were held at the Vijayawada APCO Mega Showroom. Rich tributes were paid to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his services were recalled.

ALSO READ | APCO, Andhra Pradesh Craft Council to work in tandem for handlooms

On the occasion, freedom fighters were honoured and APCO introduced a special subsidy scheme for the armed forces personnel. A wall magazine designed to promote handicrafts among youth was also launched.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh government was doing a lot for the weavers and was organising these events in view of the inextricable link between the Republic Day celebrations and handloom. Handlooms department director Chadalwada Naga Rani also spoke. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Handloom Freedom movement V Venkata Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp