Mid-day meal bills cleared till December, says Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations by the TDP that the government has failed to clear mid-day meal bills, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the pending amounts for cooks and contracting agencies have been cleared till December.

In a note on Sunday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already asked for immediate payment of bills as soon as they are uploaded through the auto debit system. “In the coming days, the state government will take steps to shift all transactions related to the Jagannana Gorumudda scheme to the single nodal account and deliver them to the cooks and contract firms by the 7th of every month,” Suresh said, adding that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that offers eggs and chickpeas five days a week.

The minister further said the scheme has been completely modified to provide nutritious food to children with a 6-day menu. “The total cost is estimated at Rs 1797 crore as per the revised estimates. Of this, only Rs 406 crore is from the Centre and the remaining Rs 1,400 crore is borne by the state.” As many as 88,296 chefs are deployed at 41,000 schools through self-help groups.