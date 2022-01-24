STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mid-day meal bills cleared till December, says Education Minister

The minister further said the scheme has been completely modified to provide nutritious food to children with a 6-day menu. 

Published: 24th January 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

School children, mid-day meal, anaemia

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations by the TDP that the government has failed to clear mid-day meal bills, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the pending amounts for cooks and contracting agencies have been cleared till December. 

In a note on Sunday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already asked for immediate payment of bills as soon as they are uploaded through the auto debit system. “In the coming days, the state government will take steps to shift all transactions related to the Jagannana Gorumudda scheme to the single nodal account and deliver them to the cooks and contract firms by the 7th of every month,” Suresh said, adding that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country that offers eggs and chickpeas five days a week. 

ALSO READ | Concern grows in Tamil Nadu as Covid eats up mid-day meals scheme

The minister further said the scheme has been completely modified to provide nutritious food to children with a 6-day menu. “The total cost is estimated at Rs 1797 crore as per the revised estimates. Of this, only Rs 406 crore is from the Centre and the remaining Rs 1,400 crore is borne by the state.”  As many as 88,296 chefs are deployed at 41,000 schools through self-help groups. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid-day meal Audimulapu Suresh December
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp