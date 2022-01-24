No ticket, no darshan at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: From Tuesday, only those devotees who have booked their darshan tickets online, will be allowed to the Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Srisailam, authorities said. The decision to stop direct visits was taken in the wake of the rapid surge in coronavirus infections.

Temple executive officer S Lavanna, who briefed the media at his office on the temple premises on Sunday, said the devotees need to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificates on www.srisailadevasthanam.org while booking their tickets, which range from Rs 150 to Rs 300. Everyone would be required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and use sanitiser on the premises.

Stressing on the ‘no mask no darshan’ rule, the EO said the devotees must display their Aadhaar cards at the entrance of queue lines for darshan, and they must avoid coming to the temple in large groups. Children below 12 years of age and people over 60 were requested to avoid visiting the temple for the time being.

Meanwhile, the temple priests began observing 7-day homams for a healthy society. They performed Mrityunjaya Homam, Ayushya Homam, Dhanwanthari Homam, Pasupatha homam and others on Sunday.