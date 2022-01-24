Officials to ensure timely release of government employees' January salary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat instructed the officials concerned to ensure that all the government employees receive the salary for January 2022 as per the enhancement made under the 11th PRC, in time.In a circular issued on Saturday, the official stated that it is the primary responsibility of the Finance Department and all the officers and staff of the Treasuries Department and the staff of the PAO office to ensure that the salaries are paid in time.

A virtual conference was conducted on January 20 with all the Deputy Directors of District Treasuries, Assistant Treasury Officers, Sub-Treasury Officers, PAO, Ibrahimpatnam, DTA & CEO, APCFSS, regarding the implementation of the 11th PRC in respect of Government employees, he said. He directed the Director of Treasuries and Accounts to ensure the completion of the above task in time.

A new module has been prepared by the APCFSS and deployed at https://payroll.herb.apcfss.in for the above purpose exclusively & all the DDO’s should enter the life cycle of the employees working under their control for the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021, duly verifying their service registers

After confirmation by the DDO with e-signature, the entire data will be made available to the Treasury officer/PAO. The Treasury Officer/PAO, should verify the details with reference to the details available in the Service Register and should confirm with e-signature.

Once the Treasury Officer/PAO confirms the data, an automatic pay fixation statement will be generated and will be available in DDO login. After this, a normal procedure of bill generation will take place at DDO level. It was also clarified that until further orders, the special pay and allowances attached to that post in old scales (RPS 2015) should be paid to the individual.