Heifer, Walmart to help better rural economy in Anantpur, East Godavari

Heifer India Country Director Avani Malhotra said the demand for eggs and poultry meat is on the rise across India. 

Published: 25th January 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Walmart outlet (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heifer International, Cargill and  Walmart Foundation have announced expansion of the Hatching Hope: Accelerating Incomes Through Diversification into India initiative to improve the financial independence of women in Anantapur and East Godavari. 

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Heifer India Country Director Avani Malhotra said the demand for eggs and poultry meat is on the rise across India. 

“Backyard poultry farming is an economically sustainable agri-business that is easy to undertake and can provide high returns in a shorter time frame. 

“The project offers new income-generating activities and leadership positions within farmer producer organizations (FPOs) to women, challenging the social and cultural norms that limit their financial independence.The project in India builds on the work of Hatching Hope, a global initiative that aims to improve the nutrition and livelihoods of 100 million people by 2030 through the production, consumption and promotion of poultry,” she said. 

Hatching Hope: Accelerating Incomes Through Diversification will partner with local organisations — Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society, Grameen Vikasa Kendra and Snehakunja -- over a 32-month period till March 2023 to introduce backyard poultry to an additional 8,918 smallholder farm businesses. 

As experts in building capacity with farmer producer organizations, Heifer will ensure these organisations help build sustainable farm businesses, while improving women’s financial independence, Avani added.

