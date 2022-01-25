Nani hits back after ‘terror’ remark by Union minister V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KADAPA/KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has claimed that the State government has failed to maintain law and order in the State. Anarchy is reigning in the State and “terrorist activities” are increasing, he said.

Speaking to media persons after meeting BJP leader Budda Srikanth Reddy, who has been lodged in Kadapa Central Jail, Muraleedharan, who is also party in-charge for the state, said the increase in terrorist activities is not his claim but he is repeating what Kurnool district SP has said in a media conference.

“Today the police department is working under YSRC party, not the government. Instead of arresting the real accused in the attack on Atmakur police station, the police arrested Srikanth Reddy, which is not right on the part of the government,” he said.

He demanded that the government withdraw cases registered against Srikanth Reddy and allow BJP cadre to visit Atmakur. He threatened to intensify agitation if there is no response from the state government.

Later, addressing a party meeting in Kurnool, he said the state government has failed in maintaining law and order. He said BJP is not against construction of temples, mosques and churches. “In Atmakur, locals objected to the illegal construction of a mosque,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah found fault with Muralidharn’s mulakat in Kadapa Central Jail and said it tainted the image of the BJP.

“A responsible minister is making comments citing communal issues, which shows how low the BJP has stooped in the state for political mileage. His comments that Andhra Pradesh is churning out anti-nationals is very objectionable. If what he says is true, does it mean, the Centre, IB and other intelligence apparatus are sleeping? he questioned.