Notification on 13 new districts soon

VIJAYAWADA: The physical map of Andhra Pradesh is set to change as the State government is likely to issue a notification in a day or two for the formation of new districts.

The government has proposed to make each parliamentary constituency in the State a new district. The total number of districts in the State is set to go up to 26 from the existing 13.

In fact, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced to carve out new districts taking each Lok Sabha constituency as a unit long ago. Going by the criterion, the State should have 25 districts after the formation of new ones.

However, after much deliberations, it has been decided to have 26 districts, sources said. Araku Lok Sabha constituency, which spreads across four districts (Srikakulam to East Godavari) is likely to be made into two districts as it is the largest one. There may be some adjustments in some constituencies before the formation of new districts, sources added.

The demand for the new districts has been in vogue for several years as it is a majority view that it will be better to have smaller districts for administrative convenience, given the increase in population now compared to a decade ago.

In fact, soon after the State bifurcation, the newly formed Telangana carved out new districts for administrative convenience.

Proposal likely to attract Central govt funds

The issue was also discussed in the YSR Congress Parliamentary Party meeting before the commencement of the winter session of Parliament last year.

The MPs were asked to pursue the issue with the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting exemption from the ban on formation of new districts imposed by the Centre in view of pending census.

According to sources, once the new districts are formed, chances of additional flow of funds from the Centre for infrastructure development are high.

