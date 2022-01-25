Staff unions firm on stir from Feb 7 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Employees and Teachers JACs’ Steering Committee on Monday served a notice on the State government stating that it will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of February 6 even as the government renewed its appeal to it to come for talks on the PRC issue.

The government has formed a four-member committee, comprising ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Buggana Rajendranath, government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma as its convener, to hold talks with the employees unions. However, the staff unions are adamant on their stance and refused to meet the committee.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sajjala said the committee was formed to clear the unions’ apprehensions on the new PRC. But, the unions are demanding rollback of the GOs issued for implementing the PRC before talks. “The unions said they would not come for talks unless they are invited officially. In fact, Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar invited them for talks yesterday. If it is not official, what is it? We will wait for them tomorrow also,” he said.

Agitation programme

January 25 Rallies and dharnas in all district headquarters

January 26 Submission of memorandums to BR Ambedkar statues in taluk headquarters

January 27 to 30 Relay hunger strike in all district headquarters from 9 am to 5 pm

February 3 ‘Chalo Vijayawada’

February 5 Non-cooperation - all apps down

February 7 Indefinite strike

Interim relief can’t be basis to ascertain fitment: AP govt

Soon after the hearing resumed, it expressed doubt if the petition should be dealt with by it as per roster and sought clarity from the registry. Stating that it is a service dispute and as per roster, it should not deal with it, the bench directed the registry to consult the Chief Justice and let the appropriate bench deal with the case.

Presenting his arguments before the division bench, petitioner’s counsel P Ravi Teja said the PRC report by retired IAS officer Ashutosh Mishra was not made public and employees are in dark as to what the actual recommendations are.

The government is claiming to recover from where more salaries were paid, he said. Responding to it, the court asked him what was wrong with it.

During the case hearing, it was debated if it was a writ petition or public interest litigation.

Notwithstanding the claim of the petitioner that it was a writ petition, the court treated it as a PIL, given that he is representing employees and contention of the petition indicates the same.

Appearing for the State government, Advocate General S Sriram said the Interim Relief provided by the State before implementing the subsequent PRC cannot be the basis to ascertain what is the appropriate fitment.

It is a policy decision of the government based on so many considerations and amounts drawn on different heads of pay such as HRA, CCs cannot be made the basis for figuring out how the gross package has been worked out.

The total gross pay is shown in the annexure illustration in the GO where the basic pay under the 10th PRC was at Rs 58,000 and as per the 11th PRC, it is touching Rs 70,000. The government policy of enhancing the retirement age, increasing the gratuity amount to pensioners, 20% price rebate in plots and others ought to be seen as a holistic view of the government, the AG said.

“Government employees have issued a notice to meet the Chief Secretary to apprise him the course of agitation, including the strike planned by them. Such a course is impermissible in law. Strike is prohibited under rule 4 of CCs. Government employee is a status and not a contract and therefore government servants do not have the option of keeping the sword of strike hanging over the head of the government, that too in Covid times,” he said.

He said the Interim Relief is always subject to the final PRC implementation as mentioned in the GO vide which the IR was released. “No vested right arises in an employee for a particular figment based on the IR or based on ad hoc fixation of the HRA pending PRC finalisation. The State owned revenues have reduced at a negative rate as opposed to growing at 15% and under the 11th PRC, the government has to spend Rs 10,685 crore to meet the same.”

Employees seek meet with Chief Secy

