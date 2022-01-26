4 lakh women get Rs 589 cr under EBC Nestham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the YSR EBC Nestham Scheme, extending Rs 589 crore aid to nearly 4 lakh poor women belonging to Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Velama and other OC communities in the State. The scheme is meant to improve the livelihood of economically backward class women hailing from upper castes in the age group of 45-60 years as each beneficiary will get Rs 15,000 aid per annum.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said though the scheme was not mentioned in the YSRC election manifesto, his government came up with ‘EBC Nestham’ on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day to empower economically backward upper-caste women.

The State government has laid emphasis on the welfare of middle-aged women and it is implementing Kapu Nestham, YSR Cheyutha and other schemes benefiting over 32 lakh women in the State. It has partnered with ITC, Amul, Procter and Gamble, Reliance and other major companies to enable women beneficiaries to achieve self-reliance by running small business units, he explained.

Jagan said his government also came up with several initiatives for the political empowerment of women by providing them adequate representation in elected bodies and reserving 50% of nominated posts and works to them. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna were present.