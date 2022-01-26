APSRTC offers 20 per cent discount on fare to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is offering a 20 per cent discount on ticket fares of various air-conditioned buses — Garuda, Night Rider, Indra, Amaravati and Vennela sleeper services to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

In a note issued here on Tuesday, APSRTC regional manager M Yesu Danam said the discount will be applicable for the passengers travelling to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Auto Nagar and Gudivada bus depots till February 28.

Discount fares are applicable on all days except Sunday when travelling to Hyderabad and on all days except Friday when arriving from Hyderabad. Bus fare for Garuda service Machilipatnam-BHEL will be Rs 785 on normal days, while it is Rs 685 after the discount. After discount Machilipatnam-BHEL, Night Rider seat fare will be Rs 640 and Rs 800 for Night Rider berth, Gudivada-BHEL (Indra) will be Rs 555, Vijayawada-Hyderabad (Amaravati) will be Rs 535.