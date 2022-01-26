STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC offers 20 per cent discount on fare to Hyderabad

Discount fares are applicable on all days except Sunday when travelling to Hyderabad and on all days except Friday when arriving from Hyderabad.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses ready to leave for Hyderabad, in Vijayawada

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is offering a 20 per cent discount on ticket fares of various air-conditioned buses — Garuda, Night Rider, Indra, Amaravati and Vennela sleeper services to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

In a note issued here on Tuesday, APSRTC regional manager M Yesu Danam said the discount will be applicable for the passengers travelling to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Auto Nagar and Gudivada bus depots till February 28.

Discount fares are applicable on all days except Sunday when travelling to Hyderabad and on all days except Friday when arriving from Hyderabad. Bus fare for Garuda service Machilipatnam-BHEL will be Rs  785 on normal days, while it is Rs 685 after the discount. After discount Machilipatnam-BHEL, Night Rider seat fare will be Rs 640 and Rs 800 for Night Rider berth, Gudivada-BHEL (Indra) will be Rs 555, Vijayawada-Hyderabad (Amaravati) will be Rs 535.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC Sleeper Service APSRTC Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp