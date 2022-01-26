STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chalo Gudivada protest over casino row: BJP leaders detained

The police stopped the BJP leaders, who were on their way to Gudivada from Gannavaram, under the Unguturu police station limits. 

Published: 26th January 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The US gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on November 3, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unguturu police on Tuesday detained BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, CM Ramesh and Vishnuvardan Reddy while they were on their way to Gudivada following ‘Chalo Gudivada’ given by the party in protest against the illegal casino organised at K Convention hall of Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) during the Sankranti festival. The BJP leaders were released in the evening. 

The police stopped the BJP leaders, who were on their way to Gudivada from Gannavaram, under the Unguturu police station limits. Heated arguments were exchanged between BJP leaders and the police. Demanding an explanation why the police objected to their visit to Gudivada, Somu Veerraju and other leaders raised slogans against the government and police. 

Veerraju came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking action against his ministers who are using foul language against their political opponents. “I reiterate once again that the BJP will conduct traditional Sankranti celebrations. Fearing that facts will come out if the BJP leaders visit Gudivada, minister Kodali Nani was creating obstacles,” Veerraju alleged.  

On the other hand, Rajyasabha MP CM Ramesh said he would move a Privilege Motion in Parliament against the police. “Police must give an explanation on what made them foil our visit to Gudivada. Is Gudivada a high security zone or have the police clamped Section 144?” Ramesh sought to know. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalo Gudivada Somu Veerraju CM Ramesh Vishnuvardan Reddy BJP Casino Row YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp