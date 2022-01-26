Chalo Gudivada protest over casino row: BJP leaders detained

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unguturu police on Tuesday detained BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, CM Ramesh and Vishnuvardan Reddy while they were on their way to Gudivada following ‘Chalo Gudivada’ given by the party in protest against the illegal casino organised at K Convention hall of Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) during the Sankranti festival. The BJP leaders were released in the evening.

The police stopped the BJP leaders, who were on their way to Gudivada from Gannavaram, under the Unguturu police station limits. Heated arguments were exchanged between BJP leaders and the police. Demanding an explanation why the police objected to their visit to Gudivada, Somu Veerraju and other leaders raised slogans against the government and police.

Veerraju came down heavily on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking action against his ministers who are using foul language against their political opponents. “I reiterate once again that the BJP will conduct traditional Sankranti celebrations. Fearing that facts will come out if the BJP leaders visit Gudivada, minister Kodali Nani was creating obstacles,” Veerraju alleged.

On the other hand, Rajyasabha MP CM Ramesh said he would move a Privilege Motion in Parliament against the police. “Police must give an explanation on what made them foil our visit to Gudivada. Is Gudivada a high security zone or have the police clamped Section 144?” Ramesh sought to know.

