Covid caseload shoots past 1 lakh

The number of recoveries on Tuesday were significantly higher than the previous day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active caseload of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh went past the one lakh mark on Tuesday. A total of 1,01,396 active cases are there in the State. On Monday, it was 93,305. Visakhapatnam continued to have the highest number of 17,285 active cases followed by Chittoor 9,630 and West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 2,389 active cases.

Out of 46,929 samples tested in the last 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, 13,819 tested positive. The daily positivity rate dropped to 29.44 per cent from 36 per cent the previous day. With the addition of new cases, the State’s cumulative tally of positive cases increased to 22,08,955. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Visakhapatnam topped the daily chart with 1,988 new cases. Seven other districts — Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, and Prakasam — also reported new cases between 1,000 and 2,000. 

Anantapur reported 1,345 cases, less than the previous day’s tally, while Kurnool logged 1,255 new infections, a significant decrease from the previous day.  Nellore reported 1,305, East Godavari 1,001, Guntur, 1,422, Kadapa, 1083,  and Prakasam 1,589 cases.

Three other districts witnessed new cases between 500 and 1,000, while two districts — Chittoor and Vizianagaram — reported less than 500 cases each. Chittoor reported 436 new cases while, Vizianagaram reported 435 new cases, the lowest single-day spike in the 24 hours in all districts. 

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries on Tuesday were significantly higher than the previous day. A total 5,716 people were declared cured taking the cumulative figure to 20,92,998. The State saw 12 Covid fatalities in the 24 hours. Two deaths each were reported in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam,while one each were reported in Prakasam and West Godavari, after which the State’s toll increased to 14,561.

Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
