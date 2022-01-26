STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Employees put three conditions before government for holding talks on PRC issue 

The minister’s committee assured that the government is ready to hold talks with employees’ unions and stated that the next round of discussions will be held on January 27.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The rally held in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after announcing that it will not hold talks with the Ministers’ Committee, the PRC Struggle Committee on Tuesday sent a representation to the government informing that the unions are ready for talks if the government puts the GOs related to the implementation of the PRC in abeyance, gives old wages for the month of January and discloses the report of the Ashutosh Mishra committee.

For the second consecutive day, the Ministers’ Committee comprising Buggana Rajendranath, Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna waited in the Secretariat for talks with the employees’ association leaders and took the representation from the steering committee members.

The minister’s committee assured them that the government is ready to hold talks with employees’ unions and stated that the next round of discussions will be held on January 27. Addressing the media after the talks, Sajjala said that the steering committee members had brought three demands to the notice of the government.  

Sajjala said that they would try to resolve the issues in the best possible way or take them to a higher level and asserted that the stalemate will continue if the employee’s unions don’t participate in talks. He appealed to the employees to understand the situation and act accordingly. He, however, maintained that stalling the GOs issued after a thorough exercise is not fair.

Employees hold dharnas in district headquarters
Employees organised rallies and dharnas in all district headquarters demanding that the orders on pay revision be withdrawn forthwith. State BJP president Somu Veerraju and other leaders sat on a ‘deeksha’. The PRC Struggle Committee members met in Vijayawada and decided to send its steering committee members to meet the government panel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PRC Struggle Committee Ashutosh Mishra committee Buggana Rajendranath Botcha Satyanarayana Nani Sajjala Ramakrishna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp