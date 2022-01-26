Employees put three conditions before government for holding talks on PRC issue 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after announcing that it will not hold talks with the Ministers’ Committee, the PRC Struggle Committee on Tuesday sent a representation to the government informing that the unions are ready for talks if the government puts the GOs related to the implementation of the PRC in abeyance, gives old wages for the month of January and discloses the report of the Ashutosh Mishra committee.

For the second consecutive day, the Ministers’ Committee comprising Buggana Rajendranath, Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna waited in the Secretariat for talks with the employees’ association leaders and took the representation from the steering committee members.

The minister’s committee assured them that the government is ready to hold talks with employees’ unions and stated that the next round of discussions will be held on January 27. Addressing the media after the talks, Sajjala said that the steering committee members had brought three demands to the notice of the government.

Sajjala said that they would try to resolve the issues in the best possible way or take them to a higher level and asserted that the stalemate will continue if the employee’s unions don’t participate in talks. He appealed to the employees to understand the situation and act accordingly. He, however, maintained that stalling the GOs issued after a thorough exercise is not fair.

Employees hold dharnas in district headquarters

Employees organised rallies and dharnas in all district headquarters demanding that the orders on pay revision be withdrawn forthwith. State BJP president Somu Veerraju and other leaders sat on a ‘deeksha’. The PRC Struggle Committee members met in Vijayawada and decided to send its steering committee members to meet the government panel.