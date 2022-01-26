Police nab two ganja peddlers after hot chase

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A gang of ganja peddlers from Maharashtra created a flutter in Narsipatnam on Tuesday when they tried to escape in a car. However, two of the gang members were apprehended by police after a filmy-style chase in the town in broad daylight. About 240 kg of ganja was seized from the duo.

ASP Manikanta Chandolu said a car sped away without stopping at Downuru checkpost. The cops manning the checkpost immediately alerted Narsipatnam police, who set up car stoppers to nab the gang. The speeding car rammed into stoppers and entered the wrong route (one way). It could not go beyond a huge stopper set up by the police.

The car in which ganja peddlers tried to speed away

in Narsipatnam on Tuesday | Express

In a bid to escape from the police, two of the occupants jumped into a canal at Peda Boddepalli after alighting from the car. Local people thronged the spot, foiling their escape bid. In the meantime, the police reached the spot and caught hold of the duo. In the melee, one of the gang members managed to escape.

The speeding car hit two motorcycles and an auto. But no one was seriously injured in the incident, the ASP said.

The duo who procured ganja from an interior hamlet in Chintapalli Agency were going to Aurangabad in Maharashtra. They were identified as S Siddharth (21) and L Rohit (21). A case has been registered against the duo.