Prayers, sports events cancelled in schools; Government warns against fake news

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh expressed displeasure over the misinformation campaign on social media platforms that holidays have been declared for schools.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of a spike in Covid cases, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued orders discontinuing prayer and banning sports and games activities in the schools for the time being to avoid mass gatherings of students. Sanitising school premises and classrooms from time to time is a must. DEOs should contact the concerned DMHO and take appropriate action for containment of the spread of Covid-19, the order said. 

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh expressed displeasure over the misinformation campaign on social media platforms that holidays have been declared for schools. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Suresh condemned usage of morphed images of TV channels under the guise of ‘Breaking News’ declaring school holidays and asking hostel students to go to their homes. 

He asserted that schools are functioning by following strict Covid protocol and warned of taking action against those indulging in misinformation campaigns through social media. “Parents and students should not believe such false propaganda,” the minister said.

