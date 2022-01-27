STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 tableaux showcased at IGMC; village, ward secretariat float adjudged best

Tableaux showcased various welfare and development activities taken up by the state government. 

Published: 27th January 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tableaux of Village and Ward Secretariat, which bagged the first prize, and Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department during the Republic Day celebrations at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 16 tableaux were a part of the Republic Day parade at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday. They showcased various welfare and development activities taken up by the state government. 

The float by the Agriculture department was showcased how Rythu Bharosa Kendras are helping farmers and the agriculture sector. Jagananna Pala Velluva was the theme of the animal husbandry department’s float; economic security given to fishermen through Matsyakara Bharosa was the subject of another float.

The Nadu-Nedu concept was the theme of the education department’s float.
While the tableau by the Social Welfare focused on various social welfare initiatives taken up by the state government, the Health department showcased two floats--on Nadu Nedu and Covid control through vaccination. 

Housing for the poor was the theme of the housing department’s tableau while services at the doorsteps of the people was the theme the Village/Ward Secretariat department focussed; social welfare pensions and other welfare schemes were the theme of the SERP float. Angawadis as foundation schools was chosen by Women and Child Welfare. Industrial development and green cover were the themes of the industries and the forest departments.

Village/ward secretariat department bagged the first prize for effectively showcasing the sea change brought in at the village-level administration. It also showed the steps taken by the government for setting up digital libraries to assist in the work-from-home concept. The second prize went to women and child welfare and third to the health department. 

Later, all the 16 tableaux were paraded on the streets of Vijayawada. Due to Covid regulations, only limited people were allowed to IGMC. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, who flagged off the floats for parading on the streets, praised I&PR commissioner for the care and focus on developing the tableaux. 

